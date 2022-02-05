Is Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Ekso Bionics Holdings's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Ekso Bionics Holdings had debt of US$1.99m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$3.08m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$43.4m in cash, so it actually has US$41.4m net cash.

A Look At Ekso Bionics Holdings' Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Ekso Bionics Holdings had liabilities of US$4.68m due within a year, and liabilities of US$7.00m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$43.4m and US$3.12m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$34.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that Ekso Bionics Holdings has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Succinctly put, Ekso Bionics Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Ekso Bionics Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Ekso Bionics Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$9.4m, which is a fall of 8.9%. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Ekso Bionics Holdings?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Ekso Bionics Holdings lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$9.9m and booked a US$11m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$41.4m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Ekso Bionics Holdings (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

