EKU football player accused of robbing postal worker, faces federal charges

An Eastern Kentucky University football player is facing federal charges for allegedly robbing a postal worker in New Mexico, according to court documents.

Marquae Kirkendoll, a defensive back who recently transferred to EKU, allegedly stole a key from a postal worker which could be used to open locks on postal service items like mail bags and lock boxes, according to court records. Kirkendoll, who used to play at the University of New Mexico, faces charges along with Rayshawn Boyce. Boyce is also a former UNM player.

At least one of the two brandished a firearm during the robbery, according to court records. The robbery allegedly happened on Jan. 18 in New Mexico, according to court records.

Kirkendoll faces four charges, including robbery of a postal worker, court documents say. Kirkendoll was taken into custody Wednesday.

Rixon Lane, director of athletics communications for EKU, told the Richmond Register that Kirkendoll was indefinitely suspended from the team when news of the situation reached the athletics department Wednesday afternoon.

Kirkendoll transferred to EKU in the offseason after playing at New Mexico for two years. Kirkendoll has yet to suit up for the Colonels in a game. His player biography page had been removed from EKU’s athletics website as of Friday morning.

Kirkendoll announced his commitment to EKU just a few days before the alleged incident, according to his Twitter page.