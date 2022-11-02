EKU freshman charged with sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment

Nov. 2—EDITOR'S NOTE — The following article contains graphic descriptions of sexual assault which may be disturbing for some readers.

An Eastern Kentucky University freshman is facing several charges after being accused of sexually abusing a fellow student inside his dorm room, according to an arrest warrant.

The male student is also facing charges of unlawful imprisonment, indecent exposure and physical harassment.

Bobby Eugene Hale III, of Pilgrim, Kentucky, was arrested on Sept. 26 after an Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) Police investigation into an incident that occurred on Aug. 28 in Clay Hall on EKU's campus.

Hale's arrest marks the third time in three months that a male EKU student has been charged with sexual abuse of a female on, or near, EKU's campus. It is also the second arrest involving a juvenile victim.

Charles Ethan Prater, of Flatwoods, KY, was arrested on Oct. 12 and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment for an alleged sexual assault that occurred on Sept. 12 in Telford Hall.

Chase Dillon was arrested on Sept. 19 for an alleged rape of a juvenile which occurred on Sept. 17 at a "frat house" on Oak Street.

According to Hale's arrest warrant, a 17-year-old female student went to the EKU police on Aug. 29 and requested to speak with an officer about an incident involving Hale and herself.

Police records indicated the victim told officers she and her roommate had become acquainted with two male students who reside in Clay Hall and had experienced some "alarming behavior" from Hale almost immediately after meeting him.

The victim then allegedly told officers she thought Hale was joking at first and described some of his behavior as "rough horseplay." She recalled to officers times when Hale grabbed her by the neck and arms and tried to do "wrestling moves involving holds and pins" on her.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim told officers Hale also used "derogatory epithets" and hurled insults used to demean women at her.

Story continues

The victim also related to police and incident that allegedly occurred when her roommate, along with Hale and two others, went to Buccee's gas station in Richmond.

According to police documents, the victim told officers when the group of students were leaving and walking through the parking lot, Hale accosted her by grabbing and pinching her chest. The victim said she immediately pulled away and confronted Hale.

The victim allegedly said, after confronting Hale about touching her, Hale started laughing and proceeded to grab her arm and forced her to touch his genitalia. Once again, the victim told police she pulled away and confronted Hale in anger and the student made a derogatory comment towards her while laughing.

According to information in Hale's arrest warrant, the victim then told officers Hale, along with his roommate, stole her room keys and phone and ran off.

The female allegedly tracked the pair down and found them in Hale's dorm room located in Clay Hall.

When she entered the boys' room, the female victim allegedly told police Hale proceeded to yell profanities at her.

The victim said she told Hale and his roommate that she only wanted her property back and she would leave, police documents indicated.

Text in an arrest warrant indicated that after the victim requested the return of her property Hale asked his roommate, "Do I need to pull out the ultimate weapon?" Hale's roommate then allegedly approached the female victim and obstructed her vision. When he moved, Hale was allegedly naked.

According to Hale's warrant, the victim claimed the two male student then laughed and Hale's roommate left the room. The juvenile then told officers she was terrified and in fear for her safety and was afraid Hale was about to rape her.

The victim told officers Hale then approached her while nude and exposed himself to her.

Law enforcement records stated the victim told officers she tried to leave the dorm room and Hale stood in front of the door and prevented her from exiting.

The victim allegedly said she then cowered in the corner of the dorm room.

Hale's warrant indicated the victim said the incident continued for approximately 10 minutes until she was able to regain possession of her room key and phone and left the dorm.

Later, the victim told officers she noticed Hale had used her phone to take pictures of his naked posterior and her cowering in the corner during the incident, law enforcement documents indicated.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.