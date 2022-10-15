EKU student accused of raping woman in dorm room

Oct. 15—Carey Holbrook

An Eastern Kentucky University student is facing charges after being accused of raping a fellow student inside of her dorm, according to an arrest warrant.

Charles Ethan Prater, of Flatwoods, KY, was arrested on Oct. 12, just two days after the warrant was issued for his arrest.

It is the second time in two months a male EKU student has been arrested and charged with rape of another student. Chase Dillon was arrested on Sept. 19 for an alleged rape which occurred on Sept. 17.

According to Prater's warrant, a female EKU student reported to campus police that she was the victim of sexual assault just before midnight on Sept. 12.

The victim told officers earlier that evening a man she knew only as "Ethan" showed up, uninvited, to her dorm room at Telford Hall on EKU's campus.

According to information obtained from the warrant, the victim told officers she and Prater had engaged in sexual activities three days before he showed up to her dorm room. However, when she answered the door on Sept. 12, she asked Prater to leave and that she was not interested in another sexual encounter with him.

The victim then claimed the man blocked the exit to leave the dormitory and "assumed an aggressive tone and insisted multiple times that she have sexual relations" with him.

The young woman told officers that she attempted to bargain with Prater and avoid conflict by telling him she would have sex with him later if he left the dorm.

According to the victim, Prater refused to leave her dorm and forced her onto her bed where he began to undress himself and the victim.

The victim told officers she repeatedly and clearly said "no" and tried to physically resist Prater from getting on top of her.

According to Prater's arrest warrant, the victim claimed she eventually "gave up" and Prater proceeded to have intercourse with her despite her voicing she did not consent.

When Prater was done assaulting her, the victim told police she fled to the bathroom and shut the door behind her. However, according to court documents, the victim said her dorm's bathroom door had no lock and Prater was able to push his way into the room.

Court documents indicated Prater then tried to hug the victim after the alleged assault and apologized repeatedly before leaving the woman's dorm room.

The victim was transported to Baptist Health Richmond where physical evidence and a sexual assault kit was obtained and processed, according to an arrest warrant.

The following day, on Sept. 13, EKU police spoke with two other residents of Telford Hall who said they had discovered "Ethan's" identity through mutual friends and Snapchat. The two identified the man as Charles Ethan Prater, an EKU student and resident of Martin Hall.

EKU police spoke with Prater at his dorm room in Martin Hall, where he confirmed he did have sex with the victim, but allegedly told officers it was consensual.

Prater was later arrested Oct. 12 and charged for first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment for the sexual assault that occurred on Sept. 12.

Prater was detained and lodged at Madison County Detention Center and has a $100,000 cash bond.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.