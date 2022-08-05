EKU student charged with assault and sexual abuse

Aug. 5—Blake Vickers

Late in the evening of July 31, an officer with the Eastern Kentucky University Police Department (EKUPD) was dispatched to work a criminal investigation regarding alleged sexual abuse claims.

According to police documents, a female victim had filed a criminal complaint alleging sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment charges against Brandon R. Heaberlin, of Grayson, with the EKUPD on July 28.

She also petitioned for an order of protection against Heaberlin.

According to an arrest citation, Heaberlin allegedly made unwanted physical and sexual contact towards the victim on July 28.

In police documents, Heaberlin claimed he could not hear the victim ask him to stop — nor was he able to discern that she was serious and uncomfortable after she pulled away from him.

He allegedly told investigarors he attempted to "play" with the victim by grabbing her hands and restraining her.

Text in arrest citations state Heaberlin's recollection of events corresponded with the victim's complaint. Heaberlin allegedly signed a waiver after being read his Miranda Warning.

In a follow-up interview with campus police, the victim claimed Heaberlin made multiple attempts to contact her following her complaint in order to "convince her to drop the criminal and Title IX investigations into the incident."

According to arrest citations, as part of the interview with EKUPD, Heaberlin admitted to having anger issues and made references to dropping out at EKU if it would make the situation "go away."

He was charged with fourth-degree assault, third-degree sexual abuse, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Other arrests include:

Donald Pierce, Richmond, was arrested on July 29 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

George Richardson, Berea, was arrested on July 30 and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening.

Michael Louis Hillegass, Berea, was arrested on July 30 and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and violating a Kentucky EPO/DVO.

Jesse Lee Jester, Richmond, was arrested on July 30 and charged with fourth-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Charles Robar, McKee, was arrested on July 31 and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree burglary, and first-degree criminal mischief.

Jaron C. McIntosh, Richmond, was arrested on July 31 and charged with menacing.

Alexis M. Clarke, Berea, was arrested on July 31 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

Bryan Beagle, Richmond, was arrested on August 1 and charged with public intoxication on a controlled substance excluding alcohol and second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.