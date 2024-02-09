El Al flight bound for Tel Aviv makes emergency landing after passenger turns violent

Security guards aboard El Al Flight LY2522 apprehended a passenger who tried to break into the cockpit on a flight from Prague to Tel Aviv (pictured 2022) on Thursday. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- An Israeli airliner made an emergency landing due to a "violent passenger" Thursday.

Security guards aboard El Al Flight LY2522 apprehended a passenger who tried to break into the cockpit on a flight from Prague to Tel Aviv, N12 first reported.

The incident forced the plane to land in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Sky marshals described the man as "apparently of Arab descent," and escorted him off the plane after coordinating with Greek authorities.

"El Al takes the incident seriously and takes all the necessary measures according to the procedures and the law in coordination with the relevant enforcement authorities," the airline said in a statement, as reported by the Israeli news site N12. "We show zero tolerance for violence and will continue to take care of the safety and security of our passengers."

The aircraft continued on its planned journey to Tel Aviv after the situation was resolved.

A different El Al flight experienced an emergency last year when smoke was reported in the cockpit.

The Boeing 737-800, which was on its way to Rome from Ben-Gurion Airport in Israel, successfully made an emergency landing in Larnaca, Cyprus.