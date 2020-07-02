El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. Announces the Summary of the Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020 and the Continued Streamlining Measures Following the Coronavirus Crisis

The results for the first quarter of 2020 were significantly affected by the coronavirus crisis, following which the Company ceased the scheduled passenger operations and sent the majority of its employees to unpaid leave.

The crisis has further resulted in a sharp drop in fuel prices which, following the decrease in consumption, has adversely affected the Company's results.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis, the Company's management has taken a series of steps to save costs and improve the Company's cash flow.

Currently, the Company is in the process of establishing a plan to obtain government assistance to cope with the crisis. Concurrently, the Company is negotiating with its employees to reach agreement on the streamlining measures required as a condition for extending the assistance.

LOD, Israel, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Results for the First Quarter of 2020

The Company's revenues decreased by about 25% to approx. USD 321 million , compared to revenues of approx. USD 429 million in the first quarter of 2019.

, compared to revenues of approx. in the first quarter of 2019. The Company (TASE: ELAL) recorded a net loss of approx. USD 140 million , compared to a loss of USD 55 million in the first quarter of 2019.

, compared to a loss of in the first quarter of 2019. Cash balances and short-term deposits in the Company's account as of March 31, 2020 , amounted to approx. USD 131 million .

In the first quarter of 2020, the effects of the coronavirus crisis have taken hold. The pandemic has seriously disrupted all economic sectors worldwide, with the tourism and aviation industries being most adversely affected by the pandemic.

The crisis has led to a dramatic reduction in demand for passenger flights and an unprecedented numbers of flight cancellations, and therefore, the Company cancelled many flights already in February 2020, and finally announced a complete halt of passenger flights as of mid-March 2020, due to Government guidance addressing these circumstances and the fear of contraction of the virus.

Following the crisis and the slowdown in demand, a sharp decrease of approx. 23% in the fuel price was also recorded.

All of these factors have resulted in a sharp impact on the Company's operations and a significant decrease in its revenues. Notwithstanding that the Company completed 2019 with considerable cash balances of approx. USD 264 million, the crisis caused a severe liquidity stress requiring solution in the form of immediate assistance through government support.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis, the Company has taken a series of streamlining measures and steps designed to improve its cash flow:

The Company's management announced an extension to the period during which it will not operate flights, until July 31, 2020 , as at the date hereof.

, as at the date hereof. The Company made a significant cut in its workforce, and about 5,800 company employees were sent to unpaid leave.

Compensation of executives and Board members was reduced by 20% as of March 1, 2020 .

. Lease payments for some of the leased aircraft were deferred by mutual agreement; lease agreements for two 737-800 aircraft expected to enter service in 2020 were cancelled, and three wet-leased aircraft were returned.

A memorandum of understanding was entered into with a foreign company for the sale and leaseback of three Boeing 737-800 aircraft for approx. USD 76 million .

. The Company's holdings in Maman were sold for approx. USD 15.4 million .

. An amount of NIS 105 million was released from the surplus of central compensation funds in agreement with the G and the Israeli General Federation of Labor ("Histadrut").

was released from the surplus of central compensation funds in agreement with the G and the Israeli General Federation of Labor ("Histadrut"). In the first quarter of 2020, the Company sold 4 engines and recognized a capital gain of approx. USD 10 million . In June 2020 , five other engines were sold and a capital gain of approx. USD 1.5 million was recorded.

the Company sold 4 engines and recognized a capital gain of approx. . In , five other engines were sold and a capital gain of approx. was recorded. Projects involving investments were suspended or cancelled ( inter alia , investments in the renewal of the 777 aircraft fleet as well as digital and computer-related investments).

, investments in the renewal of the 777 aircraft fleet as well as digital and computer-related investments). The Company's cargo operations were expanded by adjusting passenger aircraft to carry essential cargo.

The Company is in the process of establishing a plan with the Ministry of Finance to obtain government assistance. As of the date hereof, two plans have been proposed, aiming to provide the Company with financing to help it address the coronavirus crisis. The first plan being examined consists of obtaining a USD 400 million loan, mostly backed by state guarantee, and carrying out an offering of shares in the amount of USD 150 million . The second plan consists of obtaining a USD 250 million loan, mostly backed by state guarantee, and carrying out an offering of shares in the amount of USD 150 million, with the State undertaking to purchase all shares not purchased by the investors as part of the offering.

Since there is uncertainty as to the completion of obtaining the assistance, which is essential to allow the Company to address the effects of the crisis. At this stage, there are considerable doubts regarding the continued existence of the Company as an ongoing concern, and accordingly, the financial statements include an ongoing concern disclosure.

El Al's CEO, Gonen Usishkin :

"The world is currently facing the deepest economic crisis it has known in the last 100 years. The aviation industry was the first to be hit by this crisis and the last to come out of it. Due to the continued pandemic, there is still a great deal of uncertainty around the world as to the timing at which the industry in general, and El Al in particular, will return to regular and meaningful activity.

The coronavirus crisis is of a magnitude not seen before, and even the strongest airline would not survive this crisis without government assistance.

EL Al's management puts all of its energy in reaching the necessary agreements, including vis-à-vis its employees, to finalize the government assistance plan with the Ministry of Finance, the purpose of which is to stabilize the Company financially, and to allow its continued operation in future years. The assistance, along with the world gaining control of the pandemic, will allow the aviation industry and El Al to gradually return to regular and meaningful activity.