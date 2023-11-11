El Cajon police investigating allegations of sexual assault at Granite Hills High

EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon police are investigating after a student was allegedly sexually assaulted by another student at Granite Hills High School on Wednesday.

School officials notified the campus community and families of the incident, which occurred after school hours, and the subsequent investigation in a letter on Thursday.

No additional details about the incident have been confirmed by ECPD to FOX 5 at this time, including whether the student was taken into custody by authorities.

In the letter, Dr. Christina Wilde, principal at Granite Hills High School, said that the school is working closely with law enforcement as investigators continue to look into the allegations, and will provide the victim with “all the support we can.”

Mother Goose Parade in El Cajon cancels for fourth consecutive year

“I’m sorry to have to bring you this news,” Wilde continued in the letter to families. “However, nothing is more important than the safety of our students, so I wanted to make sure our community was aware of the situation and how it is being handled.”

The investigation into the allegations remains ongoing at this time, according to authorities. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the department at 619-579-3311.

Depending on the outcome of the investigation, the principal added that the school will pursue appropriate disciplinary action. However, the school will not be able to disclose specific steps taken by administrators due to federal and state student privacy laws.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.