El Capitan High students sent home for the day after large campus fight, Merced police say

Students at El Capitan High School in Merced were released for the day following what authorities called a “large fight” on campus.

Merced police officers responded to reports of a fight on the campus, located at 100 Farmland Avenue, around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

Officers have the situation under control, according to police. No major injuries have been reported as a result of the fight and police are actively conducting an investigation.

Sam Yniguez, Merced Union High School District spokesman, said multiple fights broke out before noon. Staff tried to intervene but were unsuccessful. Due to the number of students involved, police were called to the scene and the campus was put on lockdown.

One student suffered a laceration to the face. Another suffered an asthma attack during the melee and was treated, Yniguez said.

By 1 p.m. the lockdown was lifted and most of the students had left the campus.

Police are conducting interviews and as of 1:30 p.m. no arrests had been made.

Yniguez said campus safety is a top priority for the school and district. He added the district is working with police in reviewing surveillance video and attempting to identify anyone who was involved.

It’s the second large fight reported at the school within a year.