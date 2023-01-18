El Chapo begs Mexican president to save him from ‘cruel and unfair’ US prison

Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman (AP)

Former cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has made a desperate plea to be repatriated to Mexico to serve out his sentence due to the “cruel and unfair” treatment he receives in the United States.

And Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador has reportedly said he will review the request, telling reporters: “You always have to keep the door open when it comes to human rights.”

Guzman, 64, was convicted in 2019 of drug trafficking, money laundering and homicide after decades in control of the Sinaloa Cartel, Mexico’s most powerful organised crime group.

He was sentenced to life and imprisoned in the ADX Florence Supermax in Colorado, where his lawyer José Refugio Rodríguez recently complained to Mexican media that Guzman doesn’t receive adequate access to sunlight, visitation rights, proper food or medical care.

More to come