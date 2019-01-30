El Chapo prosecutor's closing argument: 'Mountain of evidence' proves guilt

NEW YORK – Closing arguments in the trial of alleged Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán began Wednesday with a prosecutor reprising testimony about killings "high on a mountain in Sinaloa" where "a bonfire raged."

Two alleged drug trafficking rivals lay near the fire, bloody and bruised from torture, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Goldbarg told a federal jury of seven women and five men in Brooklyn.

Guzmán, backed by other alleged members of Mexico's Sinaloa drug cartel, "leveled his rifle at one of the men, he cursed him, and he shot him," Goldbarg said. After the second man was executed in the same manner, she said, Guzmán told his men to throw the bodies "into the fire."

The chilling scene that prosecutors say occurred around 2006 showed Guzmán, now 61, at the height of a 25-year career as a senior leader of the Mexico-based yet international drug trafficking organization.

Prosecutors say he became one of the largest smugglers and sellers of Colombian-produced cocaine and other narcotics to the United States from the 1980s and into the 21st Century.

This undated handout photograph obtained from Brooklyn federal court on November 26, 2018, shows a photo of Mexican druglord Joaquin "el Chapo" Guzman, shown to the jury during his trial in Brooklyn federal court and filed as evidence by the US government.

"We told you this case was about drugs, about money, and about violence," Goldbarg said. "Ladies and gentlemen, we have presented a mountain of evidence" that shows "the way that this defendant brought his drugs into the United States."

Those ways included cars, trucks, trains, planes, boats, submarines, and secret tunnels beneath the Mexico-U.S. border, Goldbarg said. She said Guzmán's shipment-to-market prowess earned him admiring drug world nicknames for speed while generating billions of dollars for his cartel.

The closing argument, to be followed Thursday by Guzmán's lawyers' argument, started the final phase of the 11-week trial.

Guzman is charged with 10 criminal counts, including selling drugs, laundering money and operating a continuing criminal enterprise. If convicted of the most serious charges, he could be sentenced to prison for life.

The jury, serving anonymously for security reasons, watched and listened as prosecutors showed a PowerPoint with photos of Guzmán and other alleged cartel members. They included 14 who testified against the alleged boss in hope of winning leniency for their self-confessed drug trafficking crimes.

Supplementing the photos was a greatest hits video montage of Guzmán, including footage that prosecutors said was recorded on an alleged underling's smartphone.

It showed what prosecutors said was the alleged boss pacing back and forth in jeans and a black baseball cap while he interrogated a suspected rival drug gang member handcuffed to a post.

At the prosecution table while Goldbarg spoke was boxes of show-and-tell visual aids for the jurors: Three AK-47 assault rifles, camouflage body armor and bricks of cocaine allegedly seized from cartel shipments.

Jurors also heard or read secretly intercepted smartphone conversations and text messages that the prosecutor said featured Guzmán in his own words.

Prosecutors say he was discussing plans to send cars with hidden stashes of cocaine across the Mexico-U.S. border when he said "tell her to arrange for more cars, because I'll be bringing her a ton."