El Chapo’s sons among 28 Sinaloa drug cartel members charged by Justice Department

The US Department of Justice has charged 28 members of Mexico’s Sinaloa drug cartel as part of a fentanyl-trafficking investigation.

Among those indicted are three sons of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday. The men are known as the Chapitos, or little Chapos, and are believed to be part of the most violent and aggressive faction of the cartel, the Associated Press reported.

Chemical suppliers, lab managers, fentanyl traffickers, security leaders, financiers and weapons traffickers were also charged.

