El Chapo’s wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, transferred to halfway house

Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of notorious drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, has been transferred to a halfway house.

Coronel, 33, was moved from a federal women’s prison near Fort Worth, Texas, to a halfway house in Long Beach, Calif., on May 30, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

The former teenage beauty queen is serving a three-year sentence after pleading guilty in 2021 to drug trafficking and money laundering.

Coronel was born in San Francisco and married Guzman, who is 32 years her senior, on her 18th birthday. Both her father and uncle were high-ranking members in the Guzman-run Sinaloa cartel.

She played a key role in Guzman’s meticulous escape from a Mexican prison in 2015, according to authorities.

Coronel was allowed to visit her husband in prison, and she brought him a GPS device disguised as food, prosecutors said. Cartel soldiers used that tracker to locate Guzman while digging a tunnel under the prison.

She also supported Guzman’s operations in other ways throughout their marriage, according to police. Coronel carried messages from Guzman to other cartel heavyweights while he was in prison, allowing him to continue leading the vicious organization.

In February 2021, she was arrested at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C.

Months later, Coronel cut a deal with federal prosecutors, pleading guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering in exchange for a three-year sentence. She is expected to be released in September, according to KABC.

Her husband remains imprisoned at a maximum security facility in Colorado. Guzman was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted in Brooklyn Federal Court in 2019. Coronel attended almost every day of the trial.