El Chapo's son extradited to U.S. for drug trafficking

STORY: Mexico on Friday extradited Ovidio Guzman, the son of former Sinaloa cartel leader "El Chapo" Guzman, to the United States to face fentanyl trafficking charges in a U.S. court... a boost to Biden's anti-narcotics fight.

The 33-year-old was last captured in January after an intense firefight with Mexican authorities.

The U.S. government requested Ovidio's extradition in February.

While extradition proceedings of Mexican drug traffickers can sometimes take years, Ovidio's removal this time was quicker than his father's, who was flown to the U.S. barely a year after his final arrest in 2016.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland expressed gratefulness to the Mexican government.

In a statement, he said: "The Justice Department will continue to hold accountable those responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic that has devastated too many communities across the country."

The younger Guzman was briefly arrested in 2019.

But he was released on orders of the Mexican president at that time to avoid bloodshed.

The State Department has been offering a reward worth millions of dollars for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Ovidio Guzman and three of his brothers.

Court documents say they allegedly controlled extensive operations trading fentanyl, a highly addictive poison that kills nearly 200 Americans daily...

...and they allegedly reaped hundreds of millions of dollars in profits by "flooding" the United States with the drug.