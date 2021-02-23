El Chapo's wife facing life in prison and $10m fine as she is ordered to remain in US jail

Josie Ensor
Emma Coronel Auspiro, 31, a former beauty queen who has two children with Joaqu&#xed;n Archivaldo Guzm&#xe1;n Loera, was arrested at the Dulles International Airport in Washington DC - Reuters
Emma Coronel Auspiro, 31, a former beauty queen who has two children with Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, was arrested at the Dulles International Airport in Washington DC - Reuters

The wife of Mexican drug lord El Chapo has been told by a US judge that she could face life in prison and a $10 million (£7m) fine for helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar cartel and plotting his prison break.

Emma Coronel Auspiro, 31, a former beauty queen who has two children with Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, was arrested at the Dulles International Airport in Washington DC on Monday.

A judge in Washington DC ordered that Coronel, a dual US-Mexican national, remain in prison until her lawyers are able to present a bail package.

Prosecutor Anthony Nardozzi argued the US believes Coronel should remain jailed, claiming that she “worked closely with the command-and-control structure” of the Sinaloa drug cartel in Mexico.

Mr Nardozzi said Coronel had access to criminal associates, including other members of the cartel, and "financial means to generate a serious risk of flight."

Coronel is the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin&#x9c;&quot;El Chapo&quot; Guzman and is accused of helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar cartel&#xa0; - AP
Coronel is the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin"El Chapo" Guzman and is accused of helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar cartel - AP

According to court documents, Coronel faces charges of participating in a conspiracy to distribute 5kg of cocaine, 500g of methamphetamine, 1kg of heroin and 1,000kg of marijuana for importation into the US.

Authorities said Coronel, who spoke to US Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather on Tuesday through a Spanish interpreter, relayed messages to help Guzman - once Mexico’s most powerful drug lord, conduct drug trafficking from 2012 to early 2014 with the cartel, and continued delivering messages while visiting him in a Mexican prison following his February 2014 arrest.

They also said Coronel conspired in Guzman's famous July 2015 escape from the Altiplano prison in Mexico through a mile-long tunnel dug from his cell, and began plotting another escape following his January 2016 capture by Mexican authorities.

Joaquin &quot;El Chapo&quot; Guzman is made to face the press as he&#39;s escorted to a helicopter in handcuffs by soldiers and marines at a federal hangar in Mexico City - AP
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is made to face the press as he's escorted to a helicopter in handcuffs by soldiers and marines at a federal hangar in Mexico City - AP

The government's case is helped by an informant, codenamed Cooperating Witness 1, who testified that they were given $100,000 by Coronel to help Guzman's escape from prison when he was recaptured in 2016.

The informant claims Coronel met with them and asked for assistance with the plot. Court documents say: "Cooperating Witness 1 told me Coronel agreed to help facilitate Guzman to escape from Altiplano via an underground tunnel."

The witness also claims that Coronel oversaw a $2 million plan to bribe Mexico's head of prisons to send Guzman from a prison in Ciudad Juarez back to Altiplano.

Guzman was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years in 2019, and is currently serving his sentence at the federal supermax prison in Colorado.

El Chapo has been accused of earning $14 billion during his career by smuggling up to 200 tons of drugs across the US border.

Coronel met Guzman when she was a young beauty queen, and married him in 2007 at age 18. The couple went on to have twin daughters.

She has remained fiercely loyal to her husband, appearing every day in court during his trial.

“I will follow to wherever he is,” she told the Los Angeles Times of her husband in a 2017 profile. “I am in love with him. He is the father of my children.”

Mike Vigil, the Drug Enforcement Administration's former chief of international operations, claimed she said she could be willing to cooperate.

"She has a huge motivation, and that is her twins," Mr Vigil said.

Recommended Stories

  • Deputy accused of leading armed ‘mob’ to Black teen’s home is acquitted in NC

    A second man charged in the case was also acquitted. His defense attorney said he “should never have faced criminal charges in the first place.”

  • Man charged with attempted murder after being arrested at Columbia home, sheriff says

    The 33-year-old is accused of shooting at an apartment on S. Beltline Boulevard following an argument with residents, the sheriff’s department said.

  • Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested in Virginia on U.S. drug charges

    The wife of Mexican drug kingpin and escape artist Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been arrested on intrnational drug trafficking charges at an airport in Virginia.

  • "Like a soap opera": The glamorous life of El Chapo's detained wife

    The arrest on drug trafficking charges of Emma Coronel Aispuro, a former beauty queen and wife of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, follows a telenovela-style life that straddled hyper-violent Mexican cartels, fame and motherhood. Coronel, 31, married young into infamy and had a front-row seat to Guzman's high-stakes cat-and-mouse game with Mexican and U.S. agents hunting him down. A U.S.-Mexican dual national, Coronel was arrested on Monday at Dulles International Airport and is due to appear in a U.S. District of Columbia court on Tuesday charged with distributing cocaine, heroin and other drugs.

  • Capitol rioters were ‘criminals prepared for war’, former police chief says

    ‘What we got was a military-style assault on my officers and a violent takeover of the Capitol building’

  • Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on drug trafficking charges

    Emma Coronel, 31, was arrested at Dulles International Airport on Monday and is accused of participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, meth, heroin and marijuana for import into the U.S.

  • White House promises vaccine help as states rush to catch up

    A giant vaccination center is opening in Houston to administer 126,000 coronavirus doses in the next three weeks. Nevada health officials are working overtime to distribute delayed shots. From coast to coast, states were scrambling Tuesday to catch up on vaccinations a week after winter storms battered a large swath of the U.S. and led to clinic closures, canceled appointments and shipment backlogs nationwide.

  • Fact check: Democratic leaders honored officer Brian Sicknick at U.S. Capitol ceremony

    The claim that Democrats didn't honor a fallen U.S. Capitol Police officer in the same way they memorialized Black lives lost is lacking context.

  • Charge dropped against Black teenager who was walking home from work in Texas snow

    The mother of 18-year-old Rodney Reese said her son worked late to serve customers who needed supplies during last week's brutal winter storm.

  • NFL Star Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews Welcome First Baby Together

    Super Bowl superstar Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews are new parents after welcoming their daughter into the world.

  • Former Military Police Officer Says Funeral Escort ‘Needs To Stop Acting Like Law Enforcement’

    James, a former military police officer, says he’s been following the story online of Jeremy, the owner of a funeral escort company in Florida accused of impersonating law enforcement, as videos have been released of his interactions with other motorists. Jeremy denies that he impersonates law enforcement. “Over the past 10 years, Jeremy’s been able to get out of trouble in a way that makes him think that he’s not doing anything wrong. And now that 10 years’ worth of trouble has caught up with him, everything’s crashing down around him,” James claims. “He’s going to great lengths to portray himself as law enforcement so that he isn’t messed with … Jeremy is a narcissist and a compulsive liar.” Hear more from James in the video above, including why he says he is angry with Jeremy’s behavior. Jeremy asked to take a polygraph to clear his name. Watch more from Monday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “Polygraph Results Revealed: Is Jeremy Telling the Truth?” to see the results. Check local listings to see where you can tune in. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines? WATCH: Funeral Director Reacts To Video Of Owner Of Funeral Escort Company She Works With

  • WandaVision’s “Agatha All Along” gets the trap remix it deserves

    This post discusses details of the latest episode of WandaVision, “Breaking The Fourth Wall.”

  • Lucid Motors' $62 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns

    Stock market investors valued electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors at $62 billion on Tuesday after a deal to merge with blank check firm Churchill Capital IV, sparking some concerns about the real worth of the company which has yet to start regular production. In comparison, General Motors Co was worth about $72.5 billion at mid-day Tuesday, while China's leading electric car maker Nio Inc was valued at $72 billion. Shares in Elon Musk's Tesla, which have surged more than 10 times in value over the past year to around $900, fell for a second day in a row on Tuesday, with its mid-day shares at $674 and its market capitalization at $647 billion.

  • Wife of drug kingpin El Chapo arrested on US drug charges

    The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested in the United States and accused of helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar cartel and plot his audacious escape from a Mexican prison in 2015. Emma Coronel Aispuro, a 31-year-old former beauty queen, was arrested at Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Monday and is expected to appear in federal court in Washington on Tuesday afternoon.

  • Tunisian power struggle risks street escalation

    A standoff over a cabinet reshuffle in Tunisia has accelerated a power struggle between the president, prime minister and parliament speaker that threatens to spill over into street protests by rival blocs and bring down the government. It has come to a head as Tunisia attempts to navigate the economic havoc wrought by COVID-19, while facing the biggest protests for years and public debt levels that have spooked capital markets needed to finance the state budget. "Today the revolution faces its most severe crisis and the solution is dialogue leading to change in the constitution, the political system, the electoral system," said Zouhair Maghzaoui, head of the Chaab political party, which has backed President Kais Saied in his dispute with Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi.

  • Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda have been friends for over 4 decades - here's a timeline of their friendship

    Since filming "9 to 5" in 1980, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda have been the best of friends. Here's their friendship through the years.

  • Lam backs Hong Kong electoral changes excluding opponents

    Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam gave her clear support Tuesday to electoral reforms that would likely further exclude opposition voices and cement Beijing’s control over the semi-autonomous Chinese city’s politics. Following China’s imposition of a sweeping national security law on the city last year, authorities have moved to expel members of the city’s Legislative Council deemed insufficiently loyal and rounded up veteran opposition leaders on charges including illegal assembly and colluding with foreign forces.

  • Republican senator defends pro-Trump protesters who stormed Capitol, falsely blaming insurrection on ‘fake supporters’

    Of the 250 people who have been arrested for their roles in the riot, dozens have been connected to right-wing groups that support Donald Trump

  • Chinese Man’s Teeth Knocked Out, Suffers Brain Hemorrhage After Random Attack in NYC

    A Chinese man in New York ended up in a coma after getting beaten up on a street last Friday. The incident occurred while the victim, identified only as Zheng, was out for an evening walk just a few blocks away from his home in Flushing, Queens. After having a drink, Zheng went out and came across a “very tall” person, who made small talk with him.

  • ‘Zero respect’: Ted Cruz pictured scrolling through phone during harrowing opening testimony into Capitol riot

    Senator caused controversy last week after he flew to Mexico while a winter storm battered Texas