'El Compadre' sentenced in shooting that killed 3 inside Juárez nightclub in 2016

A man convicted of taking part in the killing of three men in a shooting seven years ago inside a Juárez nightclub was sentenced Tuesday to 60 years in prison, the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office said.

Juan Pablo V.O., alias "El Compadre," was convicted at trial last week on homicide charges in connection with a deadly attack inside the Tr3s Cantina Bar on Manuel Gómez Morín Boulevard on Oct. 8, 2016.

Armed men stormed into the bar and began shooting at a party of six people, killing three men and wounding three women accompanying them, according to El Paso Times archives. The fatal victims included a businessman and a student at the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez. A possible motive for the attack was not disclosed.

"El Compadre" Juan Pablo V.O. was convicted in the murder of three men in a shooting inside the Tr3s Cantina Bar in Juárez on Oct. 8, 2016.

"El Compadre" was charged with the murders of the three men while he was already serving a sentence at the Cereso No. 3 state prison on various charges, authorities said.

The convicted killer's last name was not disclosed by officials due to rules in Mexico regarding the naming of crime suspects.

Over the years, three other suspects in the attack were absolved of criminal charges after prosecutors could not prove their guilt, according to El Diario de Juárez newspaper.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: 'El Compadre' sentenced in triple-murder in Juárez nightclub in 2016