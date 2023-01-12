El DeBarge arrested on suspicion of drug and weapons possession

El DeBarge attends the 2021 Soul Train Music Awards in New York. (Charles Sykes / Invision / Associated Press)

Police arrested Grammy-winning musician Eldra "El" DeBarge on Sunday in Burbank on suspicion of drug and weapons possession.

The "Rhythm of the Night" singer was detained and faced four separate drug and weapons charges after police allegedly discovered an expandable metal baton, pepper spray and suspected narcotics in his truck during an encounter at a gas station, according to the Burbank Police Department via Entertainment Weekly.

Authorities charged DeBarge with illegal possession of a baton, unlawful use of tear gas, illegal possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition to allegedly finding drugs and weapons in his car, officers also learned that DeBarge allegedly lacked a valid driver's license, Burbank police told EW.

Police said they stopped DeBarge at the gas station around 3:40 a.m. after allegedly noticing expired tags on the '80s hitmaker's vehicle. Per EW, DeBarge has posted bond and is slated to appear in court March 9.

Representatives for DeBarge and the Burbank Police Department did not immediately respond Thursday to the Los Angeles Times' requests for comment.

The 61-year-old lead vocalist of Motown family act DeBarge has experienced legal troubles before. In the past, he has been arrested and faced cocaine possession, domestic violence and other charges. For more than two decades DeBarge lived with addiction, and he has been vocal about his struggles with drug use.

“The whole time I was locked in my drug addiction, I never stopped praying. I was never ashamed because I was doing drugs … I knew I needed help,” DeBarge told The Times in 2010.

“I said, ‘God you’ve gotta get me off of this, I need you ... I need you.’ He saw fit to rescue me by having me sit down in a California state penitentiary for 13 months to get myself together. That was my rescue.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.