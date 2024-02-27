El Dorado band director allegedly had sexual relations with student on campus, school trip

Editor's note: This story includes a description of incidents that some readers might find disturbing.

The El Dorado High School band director allegedly had sexual relations with a student, who he called his "daughter," in the high school's band storage room and on a school trip to San Antonio, court documents state.

Carl Andre Ortega, 44, was arrested Feb. 16 by Socorro Independent School District Police Department officers on suspicion of improper relationship between an educator and student.

Ortega, of El Paso, is the El Dorado High School head band director and the victim was a band member, a complaint affidavit states.

The El Paso Times does not identify potential victims of sex-related crimes.

Court records do not list an attorney for Ortega.

Ortega has been employed with Socorro Independent School District since 2020 as a certified teacher and head band director at El Dorado, the affidavit states. Socorro Independent School District officials declined to comment on Ortega's current employment status with the district because of the ongoing investigation into the allegations.

Ortega had been featured in the news when the El Dorado band filled in for the Washington State Cougars' band at the 2021 Sun Bowl, including an article in the Spokesman-Review newspaper.

Ortega was booked Feb. 16 into the El Paso County Jail on a $100,000 bond and he posted bail the same day, jail logs show.

A jail booking photo of Ortega has not been released.

Ortega allegedly called victim "daughter" before relationship turned sexual

The investigation into Ortega began Feb. 12 when the El Dorado High School principal received an email from a former student reporting Ortega and her had been in an improper relationship when he was her band teacher, the affidavit states.

The alleged relationship happened between February 2022 to December 2023. The student was 17 years old at the start of the relationship. The relationship started when she was in high school and ended when she went away to college, the affidavit states. The student graduated from El Dorado in 2023.

The principal reported the email and Socorro Independent School District Police Department officers began investigating the allegations.

The victim told officers Ortega and band members used a "band" application to communicate with each other. Ortega and the girl had conversations on the application about "their everyday lives and getting to know each other," the affidavit states.

The victim said Ortega "treated her as 'the 'daughter' he never had," the girl told officers. They then began video calling and text messaging on Facebook Messenger.

The conversations between Ortega and the girl became "more explicit" about a week before her 18th birthday, the girl told officers. Ortega allegedly stopped calling her "daughter" and started saying they were "dating," the affidavit states. After she graduated high school, Ortega allegedly began calling the girl "my love" and "babe." He also started telling her he loved her, the affidavit states.

The girl told officers she did not feel like talking to Ortega through video, but he would get mad, the affidavit states. Ortega would "become manipulative with (victim) telling her the relationship was only one-sided, telling her she did not care and telling her he was the only one making the effort," the affidavit states.

The girl said she "felt obligated to reconcile and continue talking to (Ortega) by agreeing to videocalls," the affidavit states.

Sex allegations on campus, band trip to San Antonio

She claimed Ortega would ask her to go with him to the band storage room at the marching band practice field. Once there, Ortega allegedly would hug her, run his hands down her back and waist and kiss her neck, the affidavit states.

They then began seeing each other outside of school. Ortega allegedly would pick up the girl near her house and take her about a block away, where they engage in sexual acts, the affidavit states. This allegedly happened about 10 times.

The victim, Ortega and band members went to a band competition Feb. 8, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. The group stayed at a Marriot hotel by the Riverwalk for four days.

The girl said that she and Ortega decided to meet each other in his hotel room, where they engaged in sexual activities, the affidavit states. The girl told police they met in Ortega's hotel room all four days of the trip.

She also told police Ortega went over to her house at least three or four times, including one time when they "cuddled and kissed in her bedroom" and engaged in sexual activity, the affidavit states.

Ortega allegedly gave the girl several gifts during the relationship, including a key chain, a weighted blanket and a card that included a sex toy, the affidavit states.

