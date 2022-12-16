El Dorado County man accused of sexually soliciting teenage boys on social media

A Placerville police sting operation on Wednesday led to the arrest of an El Dorado County man, who is accused of sexually soliciting two teen boys and sending them pornography on social media.

Joshua John Bowen, 45, of Diamond Springs was arrested on suspicion of contacting a minor for sexual purposes and sending or showing harmful material to seduce a minor, both felony charges, according to El Dorado County Jail records.

Bowen also faces a misdemeanor charge of annoying or molesting a child younger than 18. He remained in custody Thursday afternoon at the jail. His bail was set at $135,000.

The allegations against Bowen stem from ongoing inappropriate contact he had through social media with two Placerville boys ages 13 and 16, the Placerville Police Department announced Thursday in a news release.

Police said the teens told their parents that Bowen had contacted them on social media and engaged in “inappropriate dialogue and sharing of pornographic photographs.”

The Police Department launched an investigation Dec. 8. Police said investigators collected evidence and confirmed the allegations.

The department’s Crime Reduction Team put Bowen under surveillance and initiated the sting operation. Police said undercover detectives arranged for Bowen to meet one of the teens at a motel “for the purpose of engaging in sexual activities.” Officers took Bowen into custody as he was checking into the Placerville motel.

The detectives then served a search warrant at Bowen’s home, where he lives alone. Police impounded Bowen’s vehicle, which also was searched. Police said investigators collected items as evidence in his home and vehicle, including electronics that will be examined with help from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office High Tech Unit.

The Police Department reminded parents and guardians that “social media is the most common medium used by sexual predators for these types of activities.”

Authorities asked anyone with information relevant to this investigation to call the Placerville Police Department Crime Reduction Team detectives at 530-642-5210.