El Dorado County man accused of misconduct with a child in undercover Sacramento sting

A 44-year-old El Dorado County man and former youth sports coach is accused of attempting lewd or lascivious acts with a minor following an online chat with an undercover Sacramento County investigator posing as child.

Daniel Robert Tracy Jr. was arrested Thursday after investigators served a search warrant at his Cameron Park home, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon in a news release.

Tracy was arrested on suspicion of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sex offense, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, sending harmful matter with the intent to seduce a minor, attempted production of child pornography, attempting to commit a lewd or lascivious act with a minor younger than 14, and attempting to persuade a minor younger than 14 to leave the area with the intent to commit a lewd or lascivious act. Those criminal charges are all felonies.

Tracy also faces a misdemeanor charge of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, sheriff’s officials said.

Tracy’s arrest was the result of an undercover investigation conducted by Internet Crime Against Children investigators from the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force. Last week’s arrest was made with help from the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Tracy was booked at the El Dorado County Jail, where he was being held Monday. His bail amount was set at $1.425 million.

Sheriff’s officials said investigators discovered Tracy was previously a youth sports coach for several years.

Investigators asked anyone with information regarding unreported crimes or believe a child may have had inappropriate communications or contact with Tracy to contact the nearest law enforcement agency.