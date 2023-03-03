El Dorado County man found dead in snow near a vehicle in Camino, Sheriff’s Office says

An investigation was underway after a 62-year-old El Dorado County resident was found dead Thursday in the snow near homes in the small town of Camino.

The body of Ronald Owen was found in the 4000 block of Escondito Court, according to Sgt. Alexander Sorey, a spokesman for the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The rural road sits among several homes a few miles south of Highway 50.

Deputies were called to the scene to conduct a death investigation. The deputies arrived and found Owen’s body on the ground in the snow near a vehicle along the street, Sorey said Friday in an email to The Sacramento Bee.

He said Owen’s cause of death was unknown and remained under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office did not release any further details about the investigation.