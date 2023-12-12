El Dorado County will soon shut down its 2-1-1 information line. Here’s what a review found

El Dorado County has decided to terminate its 2-1-1 county information and referral line after a review showed the phone service was not regularly utilized by residents, the county said in a news release Tuesday.

The 2-1-1 line will cease operations Friday.

Olivia Byron-Cooper, director of the county’s Health and Human Services Agency, said in a statement that 2-1-1 was receiving low call volume and consistently had long wait times of up to 30 minutes.

As a result, county officials decided the program wasn’t getting a “return on investment,” she said.

County information and referrals will be transferred to the county’s Community Hubs program, which has locations in every county library.

“ . . . residents will now have a local contact who is familiar with the services, geography and options available rather than receiving information from a phone bank located in southern California,” the county news release said.