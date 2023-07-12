El Dorado deputies arrest Somerset woman suspected of raping, abusing child under 14

A Somerset woman was arrested by El Dorado County deputies late last month on suspicion of abusing a child, according to court records.

Stacy Renee Ebesek, 35, was arraigned June 29 following her arrest at a residence on the 6600 block of Spring Way.

Ebesek faces multiple felony charges including lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14, rape, and child abuse among other charges, according to the criminal complaint.

“The crime involved great violence, great bodily harm, threat of great bodily harm, or other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness, or callousness,” the complaint said.

Prosecutors allege Ebesek abused her position of trust to victimize the child, causing her grave injury and threatening her life.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office did not return a request for comment on the details of the arrest.

Ebesek is being held in the El Dorado County Jail in lieu of $80,000 bail. She will return to court Aug. 4.