El Dorado deputies shoot, kill armed resident during warrant search in Placerville

One person is dead Wednesday after El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies serving a search warrant in Placerville encountered someone who appeared to be holding a gun.

The fatal shooting occurred at a home in the area of Baco Drive and Blairs Lane. The deputies were at the home serving a search warrant when one person came to the door with what appeared to be a firearm, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office announced in a social media post.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were involved in the shooting, and the person with the firearm was confirmed dead.

About 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities had the home surrounded. But sheriff’s officials said they do not believe there are wanted people outside of the perimeter. All sheriff’s personnel were accounted for and uninjured.

It was unclear who authorities believe is still in the home. The Sheriff’s Office also did not indicate what type of investigation led to the search warrant on Wednesday.

Authorities were stopping vehicle traffic on Blairs Lane and Broadway in Placerville. The Sheriff’s Office asked residents to stay out of this area.

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.