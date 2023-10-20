El Dorado man charged in Jump Start killing after reported road rage incident, police say

A 23-year-old El Dorado man has been charged with first-degree murder after a 74-year-old victim died after a reported road rage incident, the El Dorado Police Department said Friday.

Charges against Ashton Jay McCoy were amended Thursday to aggravated battery and first-degree murder after Alton Kent Algrim of Leon died at a Wichita hospital.

Police said they responded to a 911 call around 12:55 p.m. on Oct. 8 to Jump Start at 1631 W. Central. The report was for battery that stemmed from a road rage incident, police said.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the incident to call Det. Devin Haines at 316-321-9120.