California teen allegedly made $40K selling nude photos. Her father helped, sheriff says

A teenager accused of selling explicit photographs online, making roughly $40,000, was enabled by her father to conduct the illicit operation, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

The 16-year-old girl gained a social media presence and allegedly sold nude photographs online, said sheriff’s deputies, who began their investigation in August.

The girl’s father was “aware of the online activity and was complicit in the profit,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

The father was arrested Nov. 15 and arraigned Nov. 17. Court records show he faces charges of child abuse with possible great bodily injury or death, sex trafficking a minor, procuring a minor under 16 for a sex act, pimping for prostitution and two counts of using a minor to sell pornography.

The Sacramento Bee is not naming the suspect to protect the identity of the juvenile involved in sex abuse.

The suspect’s next scheduled court date is Dec. 4 for a preliminary hearing.

It’s unclear whether the girl has been arrested. The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call or text Detective Christopher Macres at 530-957-5227 or email him at macresc@edso.org.