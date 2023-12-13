El Dorado woman arrested for attempted murder at Best Western Hotel

(FOX40.COM) — A woman was arrested for allegedly firing multiple gunshots at the Best Western, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

At 5:21 p.m. EL Dorado deputies responded to the Best Western Hotel at 6850 Green Leaf Drive in Placerville for a report of an armed person on the hotel’s property. A hotel worker advised law enforcement that a female subject had fired multiple gunshots and walked towards the Mexican restaurant, also on the hotel property.

Repeat drunk driver in Sacramento convicted of murder after crashing into husband and wife on motorcycle

Upon arrival, deputies say they contacted the suspect who was identified as 77-year-old Michele Jason, a Monterey resident. She was reportedly inside Casa Los Abuelos restaurant. Deputies say that Jason fired one gunshot inside her hotel room and another in the direction of a hotel employee.

Jason was subsequently arrested and booked into the El Dorado County Jail under suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and negligent discharge of a weapon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.