Is EL.En. S.p.A.’s (BIT:ELN) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how EL.En. S.p.A.’s (BIT:ELN) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. EL.En has a P/E ratio of 17.86, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying €17.86 for every €1 in prior year profit.

View our latest analysis for EL.En

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for EL.En:

P/E of 17.86 = €15.84 ÷ €0.89 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

EL.En’s earnings per share grew by -6.6% in the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 20% per year over the last five years. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 2.7% a year, over 3 years.

How Does EL.En’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see EL.En has a lower P/E than the average (27.7) in the medical equipment industry classification.

BIT:ELN PE PEG Gauge January 19th 19 More

This suggests that market participants think EL.En will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting EL.En’s P/E?

EL.En has net cash of €66m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On EL.En’s P/E Ratio

EL.En’s P/E is 17.9 which is above average (14.9) in the IT market. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders think it will.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.