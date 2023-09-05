El Farol Pizza relocating to Nuckolls Brewing

Sep. 4—The El Farol Pizza food trailer will become part of the beer garden at Nuckolls Brewing Co. at The Railyard.

El Farol Restaurant on Canyon Road expanded into pizza in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 to continue offering food despite the dine-in restrictions.

Recently, though, neighbors have been complaining about pizza smoke, and El Farol co-owner Freda Keller quickly sought to solve the problem.

"We decided relocating the pizza truck is better for the community," Keller said.

El Farol stopped serving pizza two weeks ago. Keller called Nuckolls owner Bill Banowsky on Aug. 23 to float the idea of relocating El Farol Pizza to Nuckolls.

"My immediate reaction was I loved the idea of this honoring Rich's legacy," Banowsky said.

Rich Freedman, owner of The Teahouse and co-owner of El Farol, died July 16. Freedman was also the CEO of the Sky Railway, which is owned by Banowsky and author George R.R. Martin. Before Freedman became a restaurateur a decade ago, he spent time in cooking school in Italy.

"Rich was so proud of this pizza and the pizza oven," Banowsky said. "It was his pride and joy."

The most popular pizzas are the traditional margherita and Italian sausage, but there are also pepperoni; prosciutto and arugula; and vegetarian pizzas. The full lineup will move from Canyon Road to Nuckolls, Keller said.

"Bill has been wonderful through the death of my partner," Keller said. "I just thought of The Railyard. I have been admiring how The Railyard is coming to fruition."

Food trucks have been on Banowsky's mind as the long-awaited opening Nuckolls finally arrived in July. Nuckolls does have food service in the elevated taproom — burgers, smoked meats, tacos — but he's keen to have more food offerings on the ground-level beer garden.

So far, Tender Fire Pizza shows up one day a week or not. Banowsky may want to add one or two more food trucks at a later date.

Instead of having to find a food truck, El Farol found him.

"I wasn't expecting it, but it is going to be a perfect fit for The Railyard," Banowsky said. "El Farol will be full time. It is going to be a restaurant open all the time."

El Farol Pizza will have the same hours as Nuckolls: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Banowsky and Keller expect El Farol to open at Nuckolls around the end of September.

"Rich's pizza is within steps of the Sky Railway, which he ran," Banowsky said.

Banowsky wants to incorporate pizza service for Sky Railway passengers to eat on their ride to Lamy, and he also sees El Farol as an option for New Mexico Rail Runner Express passengers.