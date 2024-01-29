El Jefe isn't the only famous Arizona cat. We explore 'celebri-kitties'

Arizona's most famous cat, El Hefe, as been stalking the mountains of Arizona since at least 2011. Since then three more jaguars have been spotted in the 48th state -- including a potential new cat spotted in January:

A new trail camera video of a wild jaguar in southern Arizona has people wondering: Is this one of the cats we already know about or a new individual? Based on rosette analysis it’s a new cat. In this image, from top to bottom is Mystery Cat, Sombra and El Jefe. pic.twitter.com/bIygh3Hke3 — Russ McSpadden (@PeccaryNotPig) January 5, 2024

But Arizona is home many more cats of the felis catus variety -- or the domesticated cat. These tiny predators have made themselves very much at home in our urban environments and in many of our hearts.

In fact, podcast host Kaely Monahan's "unscientific" poll of The Arizona Republic newsroom reveals that the paper leans heavily Team Cat.

Kaely Monahan's "unscientific" poll of The Arizona Republic newsroom. Of the 20 responses, the majority are cat people.

But what makes cats so endearing to so many? Perhaps its due to the fact that cats and humans share 90.2% DNA in common, as a opposed to dogs who only share about 84%.

In today's episode of Valley 101, we unravel five cat facts that just might surprise you.

Read the episode transcript here. Please note, there might be slight discrepancies due to the AI used to transcribe the conversation.

Want to learn more about the research and programs mentioned in this episode? Discover more here:

