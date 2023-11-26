'El Mago,' drug kingpin with ties to cartel druglord 'El Chapo,' shot dead in Los Angeles: authorities

"El Mago," the convicted drug trafficker who has ties to a cartel kingpin, was shot dead in Los Angeles County on Thanksgiving morning, according to authorities.

On Thursday, Eduardo Escobedo, 39, whose nickname "El Mago" translates to "the magician," was one of two men killed in Willowbrook, according to local sources.

Officials stated that both men died at the scene after Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the area.

A third man, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, deputies said.

Authorities confirm the other victim was also a convicted drug dealer, Guillermo De Los Angeles Jr., 47.

"El Mago" was raised in East Los Angeles and went on to become the primary local marijuana distributor to "El Chapo's" eldest son, Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar, according to reports.

A multi-agency investigation targeting the Sinaloa Drug Cartel.

Escobedo also allegedly laundered the drug earnings by purchasing exotic cars and shipping them to the cartel's main hub in Culiacan, Sinaloa’s capital.

After serving nearly five years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute more than 22,000 pounds of pot, Escobedo was released from prison in 2018.





