El Milagro workers say working conditions have improved at Chicago tortilla factory, but push for more changes

While several workers have stopped organizing to demand reforms at El Milagro Tortilla factories in Chicago, Alfredo Benedetti said he is continuing to press for changes.

Benedetti, part of the quality control team at the tortilleria for nearly four years, is one of six members of the organizing committee that is pushing the company to meet the demands of workers — mainly Latino immigrants — after alleging low pay and unsafe working conditions last September.

“The last few months have been stressful — mainly because of the initial attitude that the company portrayed against us — but it’s also been gratifying because even though we haven’t achieved all that we want, we have had some victories,” Benedetti said.

On Monday, workers at the El Milagro tortilla factory announced a slate of wage and workplace improvements after months of organizing beginning late summer.

Employees are no longer required to work seven days in a row and have seen workplace improvements such as anti-sexual harassment training for managers and air conditioning in lunch rooms, according to a news release from Arise Chicago, the nonprofit workers’ rights organizing with the employees. El Milagro also ended a practice requiring a doctor’s note to take a sick day and has started paying out unused sick days, the group said.

Last year, El Milagro employees saw a round of raises that ranged between around $1 to $3 per hour followed by a second raise of 36 cents across the board in December, said Shelly Ruzicka, Arise Chicago’s communications and development director. Before the raises, Ruzicka said, workers made approximately $15 to $17 an hour, with few reaching the higher end. Now, employees are starting at about $16.50 an hour, with most others making about $17 to $20 an hour. Arise Chicago estimates the raises affected 450 workers.

The company disputed that wage increases in recent months were the result of worker activism, saying the raises were “not because of Arise or any other outside source.” El Milagro offered competitive wages and benefits to its employees, said Alejandra Moran, spokesperson for El Milagro in Chicago.

Story continues

The company is listening to its employees and their demands to ensure better working conditions and urges its workers to stay patient as more changes are planned, Moran said.

“El Milagro will continue to listen and engage in positive and productive conversation with all employees as part of an inclusive, strategic planning process. We will no longer, however, stand by when bullied and attacked by outside agitators,” the company said in a statement.

Despite the improvements, Benedetti said he is disappointed company leaders have “not made an effort” to meet with the committee since last summer and employees requested the meeting again in their last letter to the El Milagro bosses.

In a March 21 letter addressed to company president Raulinda Sierra and secretary Jesus Lopez, workers allege the company did not follow through on a verbal commitment to provide Sundays off. They also say ongoing increases in the speed of work machines creates both “hazardous and untenable conditions” and waste.

Arise Chicago also raised questions about scheduling, saying third-shift workers at the company’s 31st Street location are consistently sent home early in possible violation of Chicago’s Fair Workweek Ordinance, which requires some companies in certain industries to provide predictable work schedules and compensation for changes to those schedules.

Moran said there “are several conversations on the table” about the workers’ demands and the changes — including the possibility of closing the factories on Sunday — are “a working process.”

“As part of ongoing operational improvements, our managers continue to receive training, and we are adopting new methodologies and approaches to ensure the success of the company,” El Milagro’s statement said.

Ruzicka said workplace improvements began at the end of last August and early September, with others rolling out mostly through the end of the year.

In the past, El Milagro employees said they had experienced low pay, unsafe working conditions and sexual harassment. After a brief walkout in September, workers were locked out of the facility, a practice Arise alleged at the time was illegal. Workers and Arise have filed two complaints with the National Labor Relations Board against El Milagro.

Workers have also filed complaints with Chicago’s Office of Labor Standards and the Illinois Department of Labor. Representatives for the NLRB and the IDOL said those complaints remained open.