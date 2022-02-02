El Mirage police arrest 2 teens in connection with armed robberies at 2 school bus stops

El Mirage police have identified and arrested two suspects, ages 18 and 16, in connection with two robberies of students at bus stops in the Dysart Unified School District.

Police received calls early in the morning on Jan. 31 regarding an armed robbery at a school bus stop near 129th Avenue and Via Camille.

The victim described the suspect vehicle as a black Nissan Altima with an Arizona State University Sun Devils license plate that fled eastbound, and gave descriptions of the suspects as well.

While searching the area for the vehicle, police received a call for another armed robbery at a school bus stop in the area of 125th Avenue and Acoma Drive about a third of a mile away. No victims were harmed in either robbery.

Police located the suspects at 130th Drive, located south of Via Camille, in a second vehicle, a blue Nissan Altima. Officers arrested an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.

The black Nissan Altima was confirmed to be stolen from Goodyear and was used in multiple crimes in their jurisdiction. The suspects are also believed to be connected to a robbery of a Circle K in Surprise.

The two will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of armed robbery for the incidents in El Mirage. Further charges are still pending in connection with crimes in other cities.

Reach breaking news reporter Adam Terro at adam.terro@arizonarepublic.com.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 arrested in armed robberies at El Mirage school bus stops