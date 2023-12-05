Will El Niño bury SC in snow this winter? Here’s what weather experts say

Snow and ice may be headed toward South Carolina this winter because of a strong El Niño, some weather experts say.

Strong El Niño conditions are favored for this winter, bringing with it the potential to change weather conditions in South Carolina and much of the U.S. Similarly strong El Niño events have brought snow and icy conditions to South Carolina before, some experts say.

Officials declared in June that El Niño had begun and the weather phenomenon has gained strength ever since. The latest forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a greater than 55% chance of at least a strong El Niño persisting through March. There is also a 35% chance of this event becoming “historically strong” through January.

What is El Niño?

El Niño is a climate pattern in the Pacific Ocean that can affect weather worldwide, NOAA states. During El Niño, trade winds weaken and warm water is pushed east toward the west coast of the U.S.

How could a strong El Niño bring snow to SC?

According to the National Weather Service, a stronger El Niño could cause more rainfall and colder temperatures than average during winter in South Carolina and the rest of the Southeast. According to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center, much of South Carolina has a 50-60% chance of above average rainfall through March.

And with the chance of more rain and lower temperatures comes the possibility of snow and ice.

The South Carolina State Climatology Office warns that severe El Niño events are associated with “more frozen precipitation ice storms/snow storms.” It also warns of the higher possibility of coastal erosion and flooding.

NOAA climate data from 1959-2023 shows that snowfall during moderate-to-strong El Niño events like the one expected this winter have tended to generate more snow.

“Stronger El Niño events tend to land a larger punch on our atmosphere, thus increasing the chance of seeing expected El Niño impacts,” NOAA states.

Below is a map that shows snowfall during moderate-to-strong El Niño winters for South Carolina and the rest of the U.S.

A map of the U.S. that shows snowfall during moderate to strong El Niño events.

SC severe winter weather prep

South Carolina has seen its fair share of severe winter weather, according to the S.C. Emergency Management Division. During the ice storm of February 2014, for instance, there were more than 364,000 power outages across the state. Also, more than 550 people needed emergency shelter and the event cost the state more than $260 million in damages, SCEMD states.

Below are tips on how to prepare before a potential winter storm.

Add winter supplies like rock salt and shovels to your disaster supply kit





Insulate pipes and allow faucets to drip a little during cold weather to avoid freezing





Prepare for possible isolation in your home by having sufficient heating fuel since regular fuel sources may be cut off





Learn how to shut off water valves in case a pipe bursts





Have your vehicle serviced to make sure it’s ready for the winter season





Place a winter emergency kit in your vehicle that includes a shovel, windshield scraper and small broom, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, extra batteries, water, snack food, matches, warm clothing, first aid kit, blankets, tow chain or rope, booster cables and a fluorescent distress flag.



