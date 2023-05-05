El Niño could put a damper on this year's hurricane threat
FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross breaks down how warm water in the Tropical Pacific from a forming El Niño could hamper this year's hurricane threat.
El Niño can significantly impact weather around the U.S., the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says.
The Eastern U.S. and the Caribbean could see less threat from hurricanes this fall — as the Pacific Coast sees more. Those are just two possible ramifications if the tropical Pacific slips back into the warmer half of a key climatic pattern — something that seems likely, according to the World Meteorological Organization. The U.N.…
