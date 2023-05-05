El Niño could put a damper on this year's hurricane threat

Reuters

Carmaker Volkswagen is set to dismiss all but one of the executive board members at its software division Cariad next week to try to resolve development problems, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday. The unit - set up under former VW group CEO Herbert Diess -has exceeded its budget and failed to meet goals, contributing to Diess' departure and replacement by Oliver Blume last September. Cariad's supervisory board is expected to sign off on the dismissals in a meeting next week, the source said on Saturday, adding that only the unit's head of personnel, Rainer Zugehör, might stay on.