El Niño hasn't brought the wet weather just yet, but Austin might see chances Thursday

Austin is set to see warmer-than-average temperatures and sunshine during the day on Monday, with temperatures dropping on Tuesday and chances of rain increasing by Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, while this winter was designated an El Niño year, there has been little rain, which has affected the warm ocean temperatures. El Niño is a climate phenomenon that brings wetter weather to the southern United States in the winter months, and meteorologists are hopeful the trend could alleviate drought conditions from the past summer.

"Unfortunately, at least over the course of the next three months, we are not expected to see nearly as much [rain] as we need to see," meteorologist Keith White said in a presentation to local media on Thursday.

White said the Central Texas area would not see a cooler-than-normal winter this season due to El Niño.

Here's this week's forecast:

Monday:

High : 66

Low : 46

Expect bright blue skies and a warm afternoon, with some wind gusts possible in the early afternoon, reaching up to 18mph.

Tuesday:

High : 62

Low : 39

Mostly cloudy skies and dropping temperatures will make it feel colder, with a windchill reaching 37 degrees in the early morning.

Wednesday:

High : 70

Low : 50

Temperatures will pick back up, hitting a high of 70 degrees, though windy conditions and mostly cloudy skies will put a damper on any pre-Christmas sunbathing. Wind gusts will reach up to 21 mph.

Thursday:

High : 69

Low : 58

Mostly cloudy skies will give way to a 30 to 40% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. Wind gusts will again reach up to 21 mph.

Friday:

High : 70

Low : 60

Precipitation will be 50% likely from the morning into the evening, with humidity levels reaching 100%.

Saturday:

High : 72

Low : 60

Chances of rain will hover at about 50% throughout the day, with levels of humidity continuing to reach 100%.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin weather: Warmer temps, 30 to 40% chance of rain on Thursday