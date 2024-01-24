Has El Niño peaked? As storms move out, forecasters still see some effects from phenomenon

A series of storms has brought rain and snow across the West, but forecasters say it may not last. So has El Niño peaked?

The latest storms moved through Phoenix Monday and Tuesday, leaving behind more than half an inch of precipitation, while in California, emergency and clean up crews were still hard at work after extreme rainfall battered the state, causing landslides, flooded homes and cars rushing away among the water.

Southern California was hit especially hard, with a state of emergency declared in San Diego. The month is not over yet and already it has been the city’s wettest January on record, so far accumulating 2.73 inches of rain.

Crops throughout the central valley of California are submerged in water, and roads closed in central and northern parts of the state due to flooding have caused traffic delays. Many areas of Nevada have endured several inches of ice and snow, leading cars to slide out of control and off the road.

While neighboring states are facing the multitude of storms back-to-back, Phoenix was sitting below the average amount of rain for January, according to Matt Salerno, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

“Precipitation-wise, we only have 0.32 inches of precipitation recorded at Sky Harbor so far,” Salerno said early Tuesday. “Our usual amount of rain for January is 0.87 inches, so we’re tracking below normal so far.”

But by the end of Tuesday, the weather service said the storm had produced another 0.40 of an inch, a record for the date. That brought the storm total to 0.66 of an inch. The storm track is supposed to continue its southernly route after a dry, warm break this weekend.

This southernly route winter storms are taking is due, in large part, to a strong El Niño, the climate pattern in which surface temperatures of the eastern Pacific waters rise above normal. In the last four weeks, the Pacific Ocean’s surface temperatures have stayed high, and those conditions have a 73% chance to continue through June.

But according to Salerno, we are seeing the peak of El Niño, so while powerful storms may not hit the Southwest as strongly as they have been, rain is still expected through at least March. The latest outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it's common for ocean temperatures to peak in January, though even a weakened El Niño will continue to influence weather conditions.

Next week’s forecast, like this weekend's, does not promise much rain, though it shows warmer temperatures, with a high of 77 on Tuesday. Chances of rain begin again Feb. 1 and look to persist through the following weekend.

Caralin Nunes writes about weather and related topics for The Arizona Republic and azcentral. Email her with story tips at caralin.nunes@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: As El Niño conditions peak, storms continue to dampen the West