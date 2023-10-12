El Nino likely to bring surging temperatures to Chile

STORY: Scientists are worried about the rising temperatures in Chile this year

It's predicted to face a warmer summer than usual, according to officials

due to the El Nino weather phenomenon in the Southern Hemisphere

[Catalina Cortes, Head of Climate Services Office, Chile’s Meteorological Directorate]

“Since 2015, there’s a temperature increase specially affecting the central and southern zones of the country, including the austral zone. Actually, don’t forget last summer, in the central region of the country, was the warmest since 1950 and it is very likely that this situation will extend into next summer.”

Chile was battered by droughts, intense rains, and deadly wildfires in the past year

leaving thousands homeless and impacting mining operations and agriculture