El Paso airport death: Police arrest man accused of killing Southwest Airlines worker

El Paso police detectives have arrested a man accused of killing a Southwest Airlines worker in a parking lot at El Paso International Airport last month.

Bernard Walter Christmann, 50, was booked on a murder charge on Friday in connection with the Nov. 19 death of Juan R. Anzaldo, 49, in an airport employee parking lot, police officials said Monday.

A police investigation revealed that Anzaldo was dating Christmann’s wife, a police news release stated.

Anzaldo was killed by blunt force trauma to the head as he was standing by his car in a parking lot after his work shift as a Southwest Airlines ground operations employee, police said.

On Friday evening, homicide detectives assisted by the U.S. Marshal's Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Christmann at his home in the 1400 block of Cheyenne Ridge Drive near Tippin Elementary School in Northwest El Paso.

Christmann is being held under a $1,250,000 bond at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown.

