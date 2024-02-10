El Paso Animal Services encourages responsible pet ownership

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso’s Animal Services is celebrating National Pet Responsibility Month by encouraging responsible pet ownership within the community, according to a news release sent by the city.

The city says El Paso’s Animal Services is placing a spotlight on the city’s animal ordinances under Title 7 of the city code to promote the national celebration:

Leash and Confinement: It is prohibited for pets to roam at large. All pets must be safely confined within their homes, and when outside, they must be on a leash or in a carrier. Exceptions include vaccinated cats, sterilized cats, and community cats processed through the trap-neuter-return protocol.

Registration, Vaccination, and Microchipping: Dogs, cats, and ferrets are required to be registered, vaccinated, and equipped with an implanted microchip. Rabies vaccines are mandatory, administered exclusively by a licensed U.S. veterinarian.

Annual Updates: Registrations must be renewed annually, and rabies vaccines must be administered before the expiration of the first and each subsequent vaccination period. Microchip information must be updated within seven days whenever there is a change in phone number, address, or ownership for the pet. In addition to the obligatory rabies vaccines, it is highly recommended to vaccinate dogs and cats against parvo, distemper, and FVRCP.

Identification: Pet owners must ensure that their dogs or cats wear a collar or harness with their current registration tag whenever outside their home.

Breeding Permits: It is illegal for breeders to sell cats or dogs without a permit in El Paso. As of now, there are no registered breeders within the city.

“These ordinances are designed to promote responsible pet ownership, ensuring the safety and health of our beloved pets and the entire community,” said Terry Kebschull, El Paso Animal Services director. “By adhering to these regulations, we create a safer environment for both pets and residents.”

The community can report suspected animal ordinance violations to 311 and for a comprehensive list of El Paso’s city ordinances, visit elpasotexas.gov/city-clerk.

