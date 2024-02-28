El Paso area road conditions: stalled vehicles close lanes in Wednesday morning

El Paso County residents, brace yourselves for upcoming road closures that might impact your daily commutes and travel plans.

I-10 East at Artcraft

Last updated at 9:30 a.m. MST.

Stalled vehicle: all lanes open after backup to Transmountain Road,

8:30am update:

Second semi now stalled, this time at Los Mochis. This is expected to last until 11am. Heavy tow en route to first stall. Backup now past Vinton. https://t.co/GLXhgdfFwS — TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) February 28, 2024

Anthony, Texas Stateline area

I-10 westbound, passing the left lane at milepost 164 (Anthony & MP 0 TX), will be closed for road maintenance. Please expect delays. The closure will be lifted at approximately 3 p.m.

