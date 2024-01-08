El Paso-area school districts announce delayed openings due to cold weather
In anticipation of severe weather conditions, El Paso-area school districts announced a delayed start for students, teachers, and staff on Monday, Jan. 8.
Fabens Independent School District and El Paso Independent School District announced a two-hour delayed start for all students, teachers, and staff.
The decision prioritizes safety amidst frigid temperatures and dangerously low wind-chill expected overnight.
El Pasoans could wake up to a light coat of white Monday morning. The winter storm is expected between midnight and 3 or 4 a.m.
El Pasoans are advised to break their jackets for the Pacific storm, bringing colder weather on Monday and Tuesday.
