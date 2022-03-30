El Paso Border Patrol arrests Kansas murder suspect after truck gets stuck in Rio Grande

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a murder suspect after his truck got stuck trying to drive across the Rio Grande on the El Paso-Juárez border.

The man, who is a U.S. citizen, was wanted on a warrant on a murder charge out of Wichita, Kansas, the Border Patrol said.

On Monday evening, the fugitive was attempting to illegally enter the U.S. by driving a black pickup down an embankment and across the border, but the truck got stuck in the middle of the Rio Grande.

A photo released by the Border Patrol shows the truck in the river with water halfway up its tires.

A Border Patrol agent later found the man walking on the south side of the border fence along the César Chávez Border Highway near Ascarate Park, officials said.

The man told the agent that he was a U.S. citizen and that he had just entered the United States from Mexico.

Agents detained the man for illegal entry for the unauthorized border crossing. A criminal records check found that he was wanted on a murder charge. The fugitive's name was not released.

The man, who officials said has an extensive criminal history, was turned over to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and was jailed awaiting extradition to Kansas.

"El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents are always vigilant, detecting illegal border crossings whether on foot or by vehicle," El Paso Border Patrol Chief Gloria I. Chavez said in a statement.

"An arrest such as this illustrates the vital role Border Patrol agents play in the proper detection and identification of persons illegally entering between the ports of entry," she said.

