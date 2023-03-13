El Paso border standoff between migrants, CBP officers blocks Paso Del Norte Bridge

A standoff on Sunday afternoon between hundreds of migrants and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in riot gear blocked the Paso Del Norte international bridge connecting Downtown El Paso and Juárez.

There were also temporary disruptions when groups of migrants showed up at two other border bridges in El Paso, a CBP spokesman said in a statement. Barricades were used at the Stanton Bridge from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. and at the Bridge of the Americas from 2:45 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

At the Paso Del Norte Bridge, CBP officers stood behind concrete and plastic barriers topped with barbwire blocking the border at the middle of the top of the bridge before what appeared to be hundreds of migrants.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers guard the Paso Del Norte Bridge on Sunday after hundreds of migrants walked onto the bridge wanting to enter the U.S. to seek asylum.

About 1:30 p.m., the CBP Mobile Field Force, a riot-control team, was deployed when a large group of migrants threatened to make a mass entry, CBP said. A special response team and U.S. Border Patrol agents assisted CBP officers.

By 5:30 p.m., most of the crowd had returned to Mexico but the bridge remain closed to vehicle traffic as pedestrians could be seen walking to the port of entry. Mexican National Guard troops stood watch on the southern side of the border. By 6:30 p.m., the bridge had reopened to vehicles.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in riot gear block migrants demanding entry on the Paso Del Norte Bridge at the border in Downtown El Paso and Juárez, Mexico, on Sunday.

The migrants of various nationalities, but mainly Venezuelans, were demanding entry into the U.S. amid rumors the border would be opened for express asylum, the Norte Digital news website reported from Juárez.

Some of the migrants could be heard on various videos during the bridge rush saying that the CBP online asylum application launched earlier this year was not working properly.

Crowds of migrants had been gathering at the Mexican foot of the bridge since this morning before the tidal wave of people ran up to the border at the top of the bridge.

Similar standoffs have occurred in recent years on the Paso Del Norte Bridge as groups of undocumented migrants hoping for asylum try enter the United States, usually spurred by false rumors that the border will be opened to them.

