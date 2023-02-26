El Paso boy, 15, allegedly caught with gun, arrested in video of West Side shooting

Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
·2 min read

A 15-year-old boy allegedly had a handgun when he was arrested in connection with a social media video of gunshots being fired out of a moving car on the West Side last week, El Paso police officials said.

The arrest was the second within a week of El Paso teens recorded on cellphone video randomly firing guns out of vehicles in what police and prosecutors describe as extremely reckless and dangerous acts.

The 15-year-old boy from the West Side was allegedly filmed firing gunshots in the area of Interstate 10 West near Sunland Park Drive, police said.

Crime:El Paso teens arrested after shooting, robbery near Austin High School

On Thursday, the Gang Unit became aware of the video posted on social media leading to the identification of the suspected juvenile shooter. When Gang Unit officers arrested the teen during a traffic stop, the boy was a passenger in a car and was allegedly in possession of a gun, police said in a statement.

The boy was arrested on charges of deadly conduct and unlawful carrying of a weapon and was taken into the custody of the Juvenile Probation Department. The boy's name was not disclosed because he is underage.

The case was the second arrest in El Paso in a week after a similar viral video. On Feb. 20, gang investigators arrested 17-year-old Eduardo Antonio Robles accused of firing a gun seven times out a window while driving a car on Pebble Hills Boulevard in the East Side.

In the Texas criminal justice system, defendants 17 and older are considered adults. Robles remained jailed on Sunday at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown.

More:School threats are no joke: El Paso law enforcement officials warn of serious consequences

"The El Paso Police Department reminds the community to immediately report any social media posts of this nature and to please not share them further on social media," the Police Department said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding shootings, illegal gun possession and any other criminal activity may call police at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

Gun violence:Man arrested in shooting outside bar in Cincinnati Entertainment District

Police lights. File art.
Police lights. File art.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso teen allegedly caught with gun in West Side car-shooting video

