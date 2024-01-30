El Paso businessman Renard Johnson first to jump into 2024 El Paso mayoral contest

As the furor erupts over the upcoming presidential election, the U.S. Senate battle and a longline of state and local races down the ballot, the race for mayor of El Paso is only just beginning.

Mayor Oscar Leeser, now in his second term, is no longer eligible to run, so the field is wide open for a contender.

Enter businessman Renard Johnson, the first to announce his candidacy for the city's top seat.

Johnson, virtually unknown in the El Paso political orbit, will likely have well-known company in a few short months — current El Paso City Council members can't announce their candidacies until July if they want to avoid a special election for their seat, so it's likely at least a couple of familiar names will jump into the race then.

El Paso mayoral candidate Renard Johnson speaks with voters on the streets of El Paso. Johnson became the first candidate to enter the mayor's race this week and is running on a platform with a sharp focus on economic development.

Still, Johnson's business savvy and at least a few political allies — his campaign treasurer is Elisa Samaniego, daughter of El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego — give this first-time candidate a fighting chance against any opponent who might enter the race.

"I know I have the experience," he said. "I know I have the love and the passion for this community, and I think now is the time to get in there and show what I can do for El Paso.

"The time is now."

A track record of success

Born in Chicago, Johnson found his way to El Paso in the late 1960s when he was only 7 months old.

A graduate of Andress High School, he studied management and received his bachelor's degree at the University of Texas at El Paso, where he was recognized by receiving the school's Golden Nugget Award and its Distinguished Alumni Award.

It's also where he started his company, Management and Engineering Technologies International Inc., an engineering and information technology company serving the federal government.

Additionally, Johnson has served on numerous boards and committees over the years — he is a former member of the Boys and Girls Club Board, the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and several UTEP boards and is a current board member for the Hospitals of Providence. He also spent 12 years as a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

But with his company stable and his children growing, Johnson believes now is the time to serve El Paso in another way.

El Paso mayoral candidate Renard Johnson, seen here with his daughters, is the first to announce his campaign for mayor. Born in Chicago, Johnson moved to El Paso at only seven months old and is ready to "give back" as mayor.

"This is a community that I adore and I love," he said. "It's given me and my family so much."

'We're all part of economic development'

With his deep business ties, it's not surprising that economic development tops Johnson's list of priorities as he eyes the top seat at City Hall. But for him, economic development is much more than just recruiting new businesses — it ties in to every woe now facing El Paso.

"We need to work on recruiting industries to El Paso," he said. "That will start adding to our tax base with a goal of lowering taxes for residential homeowners. We need more industry."

Johnson specifically has an eye on the aerospace industry, which is already getting a boost from the work being done through UTEP's aerospace program.

"I don't know why we're not an aerospace region," he said. "We should be the mecca when it comes to aerospace."

Johnson also sees opportunity in the health care industry, which he said will see an explosion of activity with the creation of El Paso's new cancer center.

"We've got so much opportunity in the region to bring in jobs, high-paying jobs, and close the wage gap," he said. "It's El Paso's time."

But part of recruiting those new industries to the region hinges on quality-of-life issues such as parks, sporting events, farmer's markets, safe streets and neighborhoods.

El Paso mayoral candidate Renard Johnson, the first to enter the race, speaks with voters on the streets of El Paso. Though facing no opposition now, Johnson will likely face a slate of familiar candidates before the Nov. 5 election.

"All of that is important to attracting people to our region," he said. "You've got to do all those things to have that place that people want to visit and enjoy."

That means investing in public safety, he said, and regaining the city's designation as the safest in the nation.

"El Paso ... was the number one safest city in the nation," Johnson said. "We've fallen from that spot. I will do everything in my power to work with the public safety officers to give them all the resources they need to get back to number one."

And though he acknowledges the crushing weight of El Paso's burdensome property taxes, which are consistently among the highest in the nation, Johnson stopped short of supporting a no-new revenue budget if he's elected.

"I would have to get in there and see what the budget looks like," he said.

When it comes to balancing economic development priorities with the day-to-day needs of the average El Pasoan, Johnson said the two are essentially one and the same.

"One of the things we should stack hands around is, often times, El Paso gets a bad image," Johnson said. "When you tell people you're going to El Paso, the first thing they say is, 'Why El Paso?' So, it's up to all of us ... to be a part of economic development.

"We've got to talk highly about our community, we've got to praise our community ... and all of that ties into economic development, it ties into our businesses in El Paso, especially small businesses," he continued. "Everyone in El Paso, whether you're pro-business or not, we're all part of economic development. This is our community."

Addressing immigration

Addressing issues at the U.S.-Mexico border is an obligation unique to border towns and one that any mayor along the southern border has to contend with. From coordinating with state and local partners, setting up shelters and support infrastructure, overseeing travel arrangements and keeping people off of city streets, addressing immigration is nearly a full-time job in itself for mayors along the border.

For Johnson, even that connects tangentially to economic development.

"Immigration issues in our community, that goes back to what I said about the stigma El Paso has," he said. "The national media paints us as this terrible place."

At the heart of any response, he said, has to be caring for asylum-seekers while they are in El Paso.

"The immigration issue is truly an issue where, when they're in your community, you have to treat them with dignity and respect," Johnson said. "However, this is a federal issue."

Migrants prepare to cross the Rio Bravo from Ciudad Juárez to El Paso hoping to seek asylum on Jan. 6, 2024.

Johnson said his expansive business experience has helped him establish "great ties" with state and federal authorities, something he plans to leverage if elected mayor.

"I will work with the state and federal people to make sure El Paso gets what it needs to handle immigration issues in El Paso," he said. "But while they're in our community, we have to take care of them."

Though he has big plans for how to push El Paso forward, at the heart of his campaign is a desire to use his experience and expertise to give back to El Paso and its people.

"My father has taught us that you can't always take from the community, you have to give back ... and I'm at a point in my life where my business is doing well, it's very stable, and I have a passion where I want to give back now," Johnson said. "I want to take what I've learned in my business life and apply it to running for mayor."

