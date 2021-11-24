El Paso CBP office inundated with calls because of phony border telephone scam

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection office in El Paso on Wednesday was inundated with calls from across the nation because of a telephone scam, an agency spokesman said.

Scammers apparently spoofed the telephone number to CBP's Ysleta port of entry in scam calls claiming to be CBP trying to collect penalty fines, a CBP spokesman said.

People who had received the scam call were calling CBP to see if it was real.

A spoof call is when falsified information for incoming calls shows up on caller identification. Scammers can make the number looks like a legit number, in this case the real number to CBP.

CBP has previously issued a scam alert stating:

"If you receive a call from someone telling you that they are from U.S. Customs and Border Protection threatening that a warrant will be issued for your arrest due to seized currency or drugs in your name unless you pay a fine/penalty over the phone ... Hang up. It's a scam!"

Telephone scammers often pose as law enforcement officers threatening that a victim will be arrested if they don't pay a "fine" for various violations, such as supposedly missing jury duty.

Real law enforcement agencies do not call to threaten people with arrest if they don't pay by sending money through a prepaid debit card or a wire transfer.

Scammers often try to use fear and intimidation to get people to send them money.

Other telephone scams to watch out for:

Utility scam — Scammers claim to be from the utility company threatening to cut off service if not paid immediately.

Jury duty scam — Scammer claims victim missed jury duty and has to pay a fine or will be arrested.

IRS or law enforcement scam — Scammers claim to be from IRS or a law enforcement agency, saying that a person will be arrested if they don't pay a fine.

Drug cartel scam — Scammer claims to be from a drug cartel and that victim's name is on a death list and they need to pay now.

Hostage scam — Frightening call begins with a woman or child crying on the phone. Caller claims to be holding a family member hostage and attempts to put the victim in a panic to get financial information or pay a ransom before they realize that their loved one is actually safe.

Relative in Mexico scam — The call usually begins with "hola, tío" (hi, uncle) and tells the victim to "guess who it is" with the caller then pretending to be the relative whom the victim named. The caller sets up a scenario to claim that he or she was in an accident or was arrested in Mexico and needs money wired.

