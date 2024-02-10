El Paso City Council to consider new site for Downtown arena

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is hoping to move forward with plans to build the long anticipated Downtown arena. After putting the project on hold for more than a year, eyes are focused on breaking ground in an area around the historic Union Depot.

According to the proposal, the train depot in Downtown El Paso would not be demolished but the surrounding area would be redeveloped.

Rep. Chris Canales, whose district includes Downtown, said: “The amazing Union Depot building is both on the Historic Register and obligated to remain a train station because of past investment by the Federal Transit Administration, so I want to be completely clear: There is zero chance at all of it being demolished.”

Canales said he is excited to take design inspiration for the venue from the building.

“It’s a good location that will bring more interest and attention to the historic Union Depot next door and activate an old industrial site, and it can all be done with what remains of the originally approved budget,” he said.

City Council is set to discuss and possibly take action on the proposal during the Tuesday, Feb. 13 meeting.

The discussion comes after halting the process in January 2023, when initial project plans were to build the arena in the Duranguito neighborhood.

While the new proposed site does not have any houses or apartments, the Union Depot hosts Amtrak, which still has train service throughout the week, and Texas Tech University’s Huckabee College of Architecture.

Regarding the proposal, Texas Tech University said in a statement:

“The City of El Paso has been a good partner for Texas Tech University, and we look forward to working together to ensure our students, faculty and staff in the Huckabee College of Architecture continue to receive a world-class education in the Sun City.”

According to the proposal, should council approve the Union Depot site, Phase 2 would include public engagement, an archaeological survey and concept development.

