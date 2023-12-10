El Paso City Council District 2 Dec. 9 special election: live updates

Voters are going to the polls Saturday to cast their ballots in the Dec. 9 special election for the District 2 race on the El Paso City Council.

The election was called following the resignation of current District 2 city Rep. Alexsandra Annello, who is leaving her post to pursue the District 77 seat in the Texas House of Representatives.

Four candidates have mounted campaigns for the spot — lawyer and activist Veronica Carbajal, El Paso Independent School District trustee Josh Acevedo, longtime City Hall insider Judy Gutierrez and corporate mediator Ben Mendoza.

Only voters in District 2 are eligible to vote in the Saturday election. District 2 stretches to Hondo Pass Drive in the north and down to the U.S.-Mexico border in the south. It extends west to Moreno Elementary and Bassett Middle School and east along Railroad Drive.

With four candidates in the race, a runoff will likely be required to decide the winner. The winner will serve the remainder of Annello's City Council term, which expires December 2024.

