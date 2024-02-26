El Paso City Council will once again consider Baker Tilly contract for city manager search

For the third time, the El Paso City Council is set to vote this week on hiring a firm to oversee the long-delayed city manager search.

During its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 27, the City Council will consider a contract with Baker Tilly US, the same Chicago-based advisory, tax and assurance firm that's been rejected twice before, at a cost of $42,585.

The cost is the same as when it was taken up by City Council a month ago.

The ongoing search firm saga began last August when the City Council rejected a recommendation to hire Baker Tilly at a rate of about $37,000.

Following Interim City Manager Cary Westin's announcement in January that he would not be a candidate for the full-time position, the City Council once again mulled hiring Baker Tilly during its Jan. 30 meeting.

Interim City Manager Cary Westin speaks about the four El Paso Police Chief finalists at a meet and greet for the El Paso Community on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the El Paso Museum of Art.

But with city Rep. Josh Acevedo just taking his seat at City Hall on the same day, the City Council opted to delay approval of the contract for four weeks to give Acevedo time to get up to speed.

Two weeks later, during its Feb. 13 meeting, the City Council heard a proposal from Mayor Oscar Leeser to initiate a locals-only recruitment process for the city's top administrative post. Leeser insisted the plan would be a good way to give qualified city employees a shot at the top spot, but ultimately pulled the item when it became clear he would have to cast a tie-breaking vote to push it through.

The City Council is likely to approve the contract during Tuesday's meeting rather than delay the issue any longer. City expect a nationwide search utilizing an executive firm will take at least six months.

'A more robust paid parental leave policy'

An item from city Reps. Cassandra Hernandez, Isabel Salcido and Chris Canales will see the City Council voting on whether to task city staff with developing a plan for "a more robust paid parental leave policy" for city employees.

During its meeting last August, the city Women's Rights Commission unanimously voted to make the following recommendations to the City Council for formal adoption:

Provide all city of El Paso employees paid time off (in addition to annual leave and sick leave accruals) for prenatal and postpartum care, up to one year after birth, for both mother and child

Consider expansion of the current Shared Paid Family Leave Program

Direct staff to research expansion of current Wellness Center contracts for uninsured employees

Direct staff to work on the development of a plan to provide child care services for employees.

The plan calls for "no less than four weeks paid prenatal leave and (12) weeks postpartum paid leave," according to Tuesday's agenda.

If the City Council approves the item Tuesday, the interim city manager and city staff will "review, research and consider" a more expansive paid parental leave policy, which will be signed off on by the Women's Rights Commission before being forward to City Council for final approval.

The City Council will also hold a work session Monday, Feb. 26, where it will discuss the recent lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against Catholic nonprofit Annunciation House.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: City manager search tops El Paso City Council meeting agenda next week